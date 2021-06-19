© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chuck: The Satanic Illuminati Eye in the Sky (Reloaded) [17.06.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • June 19, 2021
"Woe to the idol shepherd that leaveth the flock! The sword shall be upon his arm, and upon his right eye: his arm shall be clean dried up, and his right eye shall be utterly darkened." - Zechariah 11:17
'Only the awake to The Good Shepherd's voice will hear Truth...sad for those who don't'
'It’s everywhere now the ones of us that have ears to hear and eyes to see can see it.'
509 views•Jun 17, 2021
chuck middleton
5.24K subscribers
https://youtu.be/RvvrsAAsAgc
'Only the awake to The Good Shepherd's voice will hear Truth...sad for those who don't'
'It’s everywhere now the ones of us that have ears to hear and eyes to see can see it.'
509 views•Jun 17, 2021
chuck middleton
5.24K subscribers
https://youtu.be/RvvrsAAsAgc
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.