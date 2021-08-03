© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Peter McCullough Sued by Baylor After Appearance on Stew Peters Show
Follow
5
Share
Report
1071 views • August 03, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough is being sued by the healthcare system that just mandated 40,000 employees to get the jab, and they're doing it out of spite.
https://rumble.com/vknhce-dr.-peter-mccullough-sued-by-baylor-after-appearance-on-stew-peters-show.html
Here's the list of emails to those targeting him, if you wish to let them know how you feel:
Arroliga, Alejandro C M.D.
[email protected]
Jim Hinton
[email protected]
Pete McCanna
[email protected]
214-820-7723
Newton, Steven R.
[email protected]
Vish, Nancy
[email protected]
Sarah Gahm
[email protected]
Doug Smith
[email protected]
Amy Martin
[email protected]
Lynn Bohne
[email protected]
Dalton, Melissa
[email protected]
Cynthia Krause
[email protected]
Jennifer Salim Richards
State Bar No. 24079262
[email protected]
James M. Stanton
State Bar No. 24037542
[email protected]
Jose M. Portela
State Bar No. 90001241
[email protected]
Sean Kelly
[email protected]
· As one of America’s leading physicians on the early treatment of COVID-19, his protocols and scientific works are relied upon to help millions around the globe. Along with half of Americans, Dr. McCullough has appropriate concerns over COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy.
· Dr. McCullough is a prominent graduate of Baylor University with an endowed scholarship in his name; he is commonly associated as a point of pride for Baylor.
· The Baylor Scott and White Health System Foundation has been appreciative of Dr. McCullough’s generosity over the years as a major philanthropic donor to the system.
· As a current active member of medical staff for both Baylor University Medical Center and Baylor Heart and Vascular Hospital with his office on campus, Dr. McCullough is associated on public internet platforms and groups with countless links and mentions to Baylor Scott and White Health System.
· As the national crisis has drawn on the world, Dr. McCullough has been heavily relied upon in the media for his scientific interpretation of the data and his accurate assessment of the situation.
Dr. McCullough has not falsely represented himself as a spokesperson for Baylor Scott and White nor has he publicly claimed past senior leadership roles at any prior institution.
With >800,000 third party internet profiles and ~16 M hits in Google, Dr. McCullough’s views have always been represented as his own and not those of any organization.
· Many fellow physicians, nursing staff, and most importantly patients are outraged over Baylor Scott and White’s attempt to damage
Dr. McCullough’s reputation and censor his important views to America and the world during a time of crisis.
Free speech and scientific discourse are the bedrock of progress in medicine and Baylor Scott and White’s ill-advised lawsuit is an attack on civil liberties with serious implications on public health and policy far beyond a lawsuit.
https://rumble.com/vknhce-dr.-peter-mccullough-sued-by-baylor-after-appearance-on-stew-peters-show.html
Here's the list of emails to those targeting him, if you wish to let them know how you feel:
Arroliga, Alejandro C M.D.
[email protected]
Jim Hinton
[email protected]
Pete McCanna
[email protected]
214-820-7723
Newton, Steven R.
[email protected]
Vish, Nancy
[email protected]
Sarah Gahm
[email protected]
Doug Smith
[email protected]
Amy Martin
[email protected]
Lynn Bohne
[email protected]
Dalton, Melissa
[email protected]
Cynthia Krause
[email protected]
Jennifer Salim Richards
State Bar No. 24079262
[email protected]
James M. Stanton
State Bar No. 24037542
[email protected]
Jose M. Portela
State Bar No. 90001241
[email protected]
Sean Kelly
[email protected]
· As one of America’s leading physicians on the early treatment of COVID-19, his protocols and scientific works are relied upon to help millions around the globe. Along with half of Americans, Dr. McCullough has appropriate concerns over COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy.
· Dr. McCullough is a prominent graduate of Baylor University with an endowed scholarship in his name; he is commonly associated as a point of pride for Baylor.
· The Baylor Scott and White Health System Foundation has been appreciative of Dr. McCullough’s generosity over the years as a major philanthropic donor to the system.
· As a current active member of medical staff for both Baylor University Medical Center and Baylor Heart and Vascular Hospital with his office on campus, Dr. McCullough is associated on public internet platforms and groups with countless links and mentions to Baylor Scott and White Health System.
· As the national crisis has drawn on the world, Dr. McCullough has been heavily relied upon in the media for his scientific interpretation of the data and his accurate assessment of the situation.
Dr. McCullough has not falsely represented himself as a spokesperson for Baylor Scott and White nor has he publicly claimed past senior leadership roles at any prior institution.
With >800,000 third party internet profiles and ~16 M hits in Google, Dr. McCullough’s views have always been represented as his own and not those of any organization.
· Many fellow physicians, nursing staff, and most importantly patients are outraged over Baylor Scott and White’s attempt to damage
Dr. McCullough’s reputation and censor his important views to America and the world during a time of crisis.
Free speech and scientific discourse are the bedrock of progress in medicine and Baylor Scott and White’s ill-advised lawsuit is an attack on civil liberties with serious implications on public health and policy far beyond a lawsuit.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.