Why Losses Don't Matter To Supply And Demand Traders. Bouncing Back After Losses

Taking one or more losses can feel painful, but ultimately it's part of the game and of no concern. As long as you're following your rules and basing every decision on the law of supply and demand, you'll come out ahead in the long run. Today's video explains.



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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