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Use Your Words & The Root of ALL Problems
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71 views • August 14, 2021
Use Your Words & The Root of ALL Problems
A'] Larken Rose on his 53rd birthday, he ponders the importance of SAYING WORDS.
B.] Ken O'Keefe explains the root of all problems in the world and how it can be fixed. (Including the COVID bullsh*t...)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
A'] Larken Rose on his 53rd birthday, he ponders the importance of SAYING WORDS.
B.] Ken O'Keefe explains the root of all problems in the world and how it can be fixed. (Including the COVID bullsh*t...)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Keywords
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