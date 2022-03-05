How important are dreams in our lives?

In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Navasit and Suchada



What are dreams and how important are they in our lives?

Do they reflect our subconscious or superconscious?

How can dreams help us in our lives?

How can dreams help on our spiritual path?

Can we influence dreams?



This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!



If you want to ask a question, Katharina is happy to answer... if she can!

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.



You can contact us in our “Pearl of Wisdom” group at Telegram. Here the invitation Link for the "Pearl of Wisdom Group”:

https://t.me/joinchat/FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

or contact me @KatharinaBless

If you want to send an email, use my full name (as above) at gmail.com