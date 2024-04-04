Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 4, 2024

Episode 2252 - How many tattletales are in Scotland and going along with the hate speech bill? -In Wakefield study what link did they find in autism with vaccines? -What is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. motives? -Have the youth forgotten who the Kennedys are? Who was Rosemary Kennedy? -Gender Dysmorphia- treatments are not needing parental consent? (CA) -Why is the suicide rate so high with transgender individuals? -Ultra pasteurized and processed foods as ultimate soft-kill weapon -Are you using food as a crutch or strictly for fuel? High energy must listen show!

