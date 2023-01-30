Strike after strike after strike -- STAFFORDSHIRE UK

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'Climate Fake'...every where you look!!!Report from the UK war zone. 10:00am. 30.1.2023.
Climate Faker
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
David Albert Yates UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
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Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos