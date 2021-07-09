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EXPOSED !! PFIZER KNOCKED ME OUT AND NOW I HAVE SEIZURES, THEY DON'T KNOW WHAT IS CAUSING THIS !!
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220 views • July 09, 2021
They say it is trauma and stress from childhood. No they know what it is. So do you. "They need to fix this I am only 22 years old". Really? "I'm not sure how long this is supposed to last"...I know. Until you die. So not long in the whole scheme of things. Sorry to tell you. "I can't drive now, they need to fix this! I am over this shit"...nope. You are just getting started.
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