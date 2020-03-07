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FLUORIDE TOXICITY
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373 views • March 07, 2020
What can happen to your body when you ingest fluoride? (bottled drinks, dental treatments, toothpaste, tap water, municipal water supplies, bottled water)
Keywords
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