Radio Touring Click Café puntata di Venerdì 16 ottobre 2020
Riconquista Sociale ospite di Radio Touring. Parliamo di vera emergenza covid, dell'appena trascorso evento organizzato da questa Associazione insieme a L’Eretico, e di pensiero libero, atteggiamento indispensabile per comprendere di concreto la realtà dei fatti.

regimecensuradisinformazionecovidtotalitarismo

