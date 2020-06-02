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BEST VIDEOS 4 TRUTH AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW
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145 views • June 02, 2020
These 4 Videos are a perfect, up to date summary of the COVID-19 'Plandemic’
They're from the Brother Nathanael Channel's series of excellent, well-research and factual videos at brothernathanaelchannel.com
The link is in the description below.
And please give him your support to continue educating the public between the truth and the insidiously overwhelming massive deception, fraud, misinformation and outrageous lies force fed to the world.
Video 1 - Who Leaked Covid-19?
Video 2 - The Bill Gates Barcode
Video 3 - The Great Purge
Video 4 - Trump’s ’Militarized’ VAX Plan
Brother Nathanael Channel Videos
http://brothernathanaelchannel.com/videos.php
Download videos from many sources 100% free https://en.savefrom.net
VIP TO DOWNLOAD PRINT AND SHARE
The Rockefeller Foundation – Scenarios for the Future - Published 2010 (READ PAGE 18).pdf
https://mega.nz/file/HyxnRaoa#hardeE5bZ8n4WFNwJANp25HdcqpGoeHJrgvYpdBNckw
COVID-19 QUESTIONS – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/iiglzSAZ#6OSMwU8W85sfkxNEq8xGb6HU6_enRLhpaV4WkPLgi6I
REFUSAL OF VACCINATION – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/2r4VAARR#mhM93tiIp8c0B4M6QMolIeWXMaR19uOptmAA0ELNYTs
CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/mvgBgQJL#vYCreoCNNiPmxeLzebKtoDzFJyKvDMYXzKs_PNJvQtI
RIGHT TO NO FACE MASK FOR USA - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/H6wXHawK#VgME-3a-ufQ92No6jMsMbfgrA9iJh59LctkbrCO7iT8
PLEASE SIGN THE PETITION AGAINST MEDIA CENSORSHIP & PUBLIC MISINFORMATION – GOAL 100,000 SIGNATURES
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/social-media-mainstream-media-must-be-held-financially-criminally-responsible-censorship-public-misinformation
“The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.” Pat Miller, Willfully Ignorant
They're from the Brother Nathanael Channel's series of excellent, well-research and factual videos at brothernathanaelchannel.com
The link is in the description below.
And please give him your support to continue educating the public between the truth and the insidiously overwhelming massive deception, fraud, misinformation and outrageous lies force fed to the world.
Video 1 - Who Leaked Covid-19?
Video 2 - The Bill Gates Barcode
Video 3 - The Great Purge
Video 4 - Trump’s ’Militarized’ VAX Plan
Brother Nathanael Channel Videos
http://brothernathanaelchannel.com/videos.php
Download videos from many sources 100% free https://en.savefrom.net
VIP TO DOWNLOAD PRINT AND SHARE
The Rockefeller Foundation – Scenarios for the Future - Published 2010 (READ PAGE 18).pdf
https://mega.nz/file/HyxnRaoa#hardeE5bZ8n4WFNwJANp25HdcqpGoeHJrgvYpdBNckw
COVID-19 QUESTIONS – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/iiglzSAZ#6OSMwU8W85sfkxNEq8xGb6HU6_enRLhpaV4WkPLgi6I
REFUSAL OF VACCINATION – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/2r4VAARR#mhM93tiIp8c0B4M6QMolIeWXMaR19uOptmAA0ELNYTs
CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/mvgBgQJL#vYCreoCNNiPmxeLzebKtoDzFJyKvDMYXzKs_PNJvQtI
RIGHT TO NO FACE MASK FOR USA - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/H6wXHawK#VgME-3a-ufQ92No6jMsMbfgrA9iJh59LctkbrCO7iT8
PLEASE SIGN THE PETITION AGAINST MEDIA CENSORSHIP & PUBLIC MISINFORMATION – GOAL 100,000 SIGNATURES
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/social-media-mainstream-media-must-be-held-financially-criminally-responsible-censorship-public-misinformation
“The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.” Pat Miller, Willfully Ignorant
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