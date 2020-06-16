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WHO : A World At Risk
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52 views • June 16, 2020
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mZMPQzqKso
Peekay Censored Again 2 YT Channel.

https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf
From page 39:
"Progress indicator(s) by September 2020

• The Secretary-General of the United Nations, with the Director-General of WHO and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, strengthens coordination and identifies clear roles and responsibilities and timely triggers for a coordinated United Nations systemwide response for health emergencies in different countries and different health and humanitarian emergency contexts.

• The United Nations (including WHO) conducts at least two systemwide training and simulation exercises, including one covering the deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen.

• WHO develops intermediate triggers to mobilize national, international and multilateral action early in outbreaks, to complement the existing mechanisms for later and more advanced stages of an outbreak under the IHR (2005).

• The Secretary General of the United Nations convenes a high-level dialogue with health, security and foreign affairs officials to determine how the world can address the threat of a lethal respiratory pathogen pandemic, as well as managing preparedness for disease outbreaks in complex, insecure contexts."
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