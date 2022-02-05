The Left Wing Media Are Slamming Canadian Truckers As White Supremacists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
02/01/2022 Rick Wall: We just want our lives back, and we want to have the right to provide for our families, and that’s being ripped away. We’re not going to stand for it anymore, right there peacefully protesting, calling for all mandates to be ended in this country. And we’re not stepping down until we see a change in our government