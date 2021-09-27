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Destabilization Invasion Force
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70 views • September 27, 2021
Discuss the proxy army that has been brought in and the China Policy of Bio weapon terror against the USA. Does the USA have a history of supporting terror groups like ISIS? Why aren't these refugees being vaccinated? Is China or the globalist bringing in bio weapons under the cover of the refugee invasion? What is up with the $1.5 Billion dollar hedge fund deal with Hunter and some going to the Big Guy? Why is General Milly pushing Marxist books to read?
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You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Please visit our site https://sjwellfire.com/ and sign up for the newsletter. Thanks for your support and partnering with this Ministry.
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