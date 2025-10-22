© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reposting, another video from yesterday that never would show, just sat there.
❗️BREAKING: On the streets of Lvov violence between locals and Zelensky's army recruitment units is escalating signaling signs of a rebellion against the Zelensky regime.
😂Hold all tickets. Zelensky's Ukraine might just collapse on it's own...
⚡️Ukrainians are finally rising en masse against Zelensky?
@AussieCossack