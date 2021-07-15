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The Gospel of the Kingdom According to brother Rg Stair
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10 views • July 15, 2021
The Gospel of lies ~ Delusion ~ Perversion & Corruption is now being layed out in clear Detail by False witness Rg stair's own Words he had spoken for years. Now Being Clearly and Comprehensively Revealed with Intensity through The Very Word of God itself. Almighty God is not Going to Allow anyone who Twist's and Distorts His Word in This Time Like False prophet Rg Stair has done For YEARS under the Pretense " The Gospel of the Kingdom " is being preached without " The True Revelation of "The Gospel of Kingdom " Being preached To Blast with Truth The Total Perversion and Corruption of men like Ralph G, Stair and James Rice or any others who pollute the "Coming of Our Lord Jesus The Christ ", PERIOD !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
http://rgstair.com/
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
http://rgstair.com/
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