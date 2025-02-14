BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THAT'S NOT KEN ⚤ THAT'S KENESHA❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
658 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 2 months ago

Source: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1890065644168806451


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9k8v81


Highlights

The Barbie Dream Besties Barbie Ken doll shows that when you share your unique talents with the world, anything is possible!

Ken dreams of creating viral videos about protecting the environment and animals. He comes with accessories including a skateboard, cross-body bag, sunscreen, waterbottle, ice cream cone, sunglasses and phone with a surfboard-shaped case!

Doll is posable and wearing removable fashions, like an orange tie dye matching set and sneakers!

Ken doll features styled blonde hair to showcase the character's fascinating personality!

The doll set makes a great gift for kids 4 years old and up, especially those who love dancing and styling!

Description

The Barbie Dream Besties dolls encourage kids to share their unique talents with the world, just like Ken! Ken dreams of creating viral videos about the environment and protecting animals help him chase his dreams with 9 different accessories, including his skateboard, sunscreen, water bottle, and phone! The fashion doll also has rooted blonde hair for styling fun. The Barbie Dream Besties dolls inspire kids ages 4 years old and up to live out their dreams. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.


https://www.target.com/p/barbie-dream-besties-ken-11-34-fashion-doll-with-9-summer-and-skateboard-themed-accessories/-/A-91992644

Keywords
transapocalypsemulti pronged attackken dollwhatwhatwhatbarbies besties
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy