Mitch McConnell: 'Name Russia State Sponsor Of Terrorism!'

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Fresh off his trip to Kiev, wandering the streets of a supposed war zone with America's adopted "hero" Zelensky, Senate Minority Leader out-hawked Biden's hawks, demanding the Russia be named a "State Sponsor of Terrorism." Does he even understand what the term means? Also today: Sen. Paul brutalized for just suggesting we keep track of the billions we send to Ukraine. Also...did the White House lie about vaccine availability in a recent Tweet? Disinformation? Nina?