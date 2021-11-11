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Biden Nominee Says We Need To Bankrupt Oil, Gas & Coal & Pfizer CEO Should STFU
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61 views • November 11, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Bidens nominee for Treasury is nuts - Saule Omarova - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/09/treasury-department-nominee-says-biden-administration-purposefully-wants-to-bankrupt-oil-coal-and-gas-companies/?ref_src=aimlessnews
She's lying, the end game is destroy America and bring in one world govt - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/11/watch-biden-spokeswoman-admits-they-have-no-endgame-when-it-comes-to-covid/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Youtube hiding dislikes to protect Biden - https://www.newswars.com/youtube-hides-dislikes-following-mass-downvoting-of-biden-administration-videos/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Facebook controlling elections worldwide, time to shut them down - https://www.mintpressnews.com/nicaraguans-ignore-facebook-spooks-trick-treating-election/278870/
They don't want you to know about Kyle either - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/name-shall-not-spoken-facebook-blocks-search-items-news-articles-kyle-rittenhouse/?ref_src=aimlessnews
However, they may have to offer algorythm free content - https://www.theepochtimes.com/facebook-could-be-forced-to-offer-algorithm-free-option-under-new-bipartisan-bill_4094828.html?slsuccess=1
Kyle Rittenhouse should not have been arrested - https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/11/09/nyt-say-this-rittenhouse-case-does-look-a-bit-like-self-defense-n427948?ref_src=aimlessnews
Prosecutors tried to get jounalist to change his statement - https://resistthemainstream.org/key-rittenhouse-witness-claims-he-was-asked-to-change-his-statement-by-prosecution/?ref_src=aimlessnews
NY in battle with Commiefornia for most tyranny - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-says-wants-require-children-ages-5-11-show-proof-covid-vaccine-access-businesses-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Commiefornia is triggered - https://resistthemainstream.org/see-it-california-high-school-quiz-question-about-floridians-texans-sparks-outrage-principal-vows-disciplinary-action/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Think the US will notice or ignore - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/france-joins-canada-sweden-iceland-denmark-finland-warning-heart-related-health-risks-moderna-vaccine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Remember he said this when the hangings start - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pfizer-ceo-people-spreading-covid-misinformation-are-criminals/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hospitals filling up with infant heart related issues - https://www.newstarget.com/2021-11-10-genocide-childrens-hospitals-flooded-infant-cardiac-patients.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
OSHA to rely on Karens to tattle on non-vaxxed - https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/osha-will-depend-on-traitors-to-humanity-to-enforce-bidens-vaccine-mandate?ref_src=aimlessnews
These guys probably regret this - https://thecovidblog.com/2021/11/09/sohrab-lutchmedial-52-year-old-canadian-cardiologist-tells-the-non-vaxxed-i-wont-cry-at-your-funeral-dead-two-weeks-after-third-booster-mrna-injection/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bartender says shut up and get your shot, dead now - https://thecovidblog.com/2021/06/22/jason-maurer-45-year-old-ohio-bartender-tells-world-shut-up-and-get-your-vaccine-dead-five-weeks-after-second-moderna-mrna-shot/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Kennedy's new book to expose Fauci and the pharma cartel - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/the-real-anthony-fauci-robert-f-kennedy-jr-8-days/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What about climate change Bezos - https://www.infowars.com/posts/jeff-bezos-buys-78-million-oceanfront-mansion/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Don Lemon about to be exposed in court - https://newspunch.com/don-lemons-rape-victim-turns-down-three-settlement-offers-the-truth-about-this-monster-must-come-out/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1458186564014522370?ref_src=aimlessnews
Blind Joe - I will not comply - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7G3e48wBMvk
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Send me your Chuckism - [email protected]
Sources used in video:
Bidens nominee for Treasury is nuts - Saule Omarova - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/09/treasury-department-nominee-says-biden-administration-purposefully-wants-to-bankrupt-oil-coal-and-gas-companies/?ref_src=aimlessnews
She's lying, the end game is destroy America and bring in one world govt - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/11/watch-biden-spokeswoman-admits-they-have-no-endgame-when-it-comes-to-covid/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Youtube hiding dislikes to protect Biden - https://www.newswars.com/youtube-hides-dislikes-following-mass-downvoting-of-biden-administration-videos/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Facebook controlling elections worldwide, time to shut them down - https://www.mintpressnews.com/nicaraguans-ignore-facebook-spooks-trick-treating-election/278870/
They don't want you to know about Kyle either - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/name-shall-not-spoken-facebook-blocks-search-items-news-articles-kyle-rittenhouse/?ref_src=aimlessnews
However, they may have to offer algorythm free content - https://www.theepochtimes.com/facebook-could-be-forced-to-offer-algorithm-free-option-under-new-bipartisan-bill_4094828.html?slsuccess=1
Kyle Rittenhouse should not have been arrested - https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/11/09/nyt-say-this-rittenhouse-case-does-look-a-bit-like-self-defense-n427948?ref_src=aimlessnews
Prosecutors tried to get jounalist to change his statement - https://resistthemainstream.org/key-rittenhouse-witness-claims-he-was-asked-to-change-his-statement-by-prosecution/?ref_src=aimlessnews
NY in battle with Commiefornia for most tyranny - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-says-wants-require-children-ages-5-11-show-proof-covid-vaccine-access-businesses-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Commiefornia is triggered - https://resistthemainstream.org/see-it-california-high-school-quiz-question-about-floridians-texans-sparks-outrage-principal-vows-disciplinary-action/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Think the US will notice or ignore - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/france-joins-canada-sweden-iceland-denmark-finland-warning-heart-related-health-risks-moderna-vaccine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Remember he said this when the hangings start - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pfizer-ceo-people-spreading-covid-misinformation-are-criminals/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hospitals filling up with infant heart related issues - https://www.newstarget.com/2021-11-10-genocide-childrens-hospitals-flooded-infant-cardiac-patients.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
OSHA to rely on Karens to tattle on non-vaxxed - https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/osha-will-depend-on-traitors-to-humanity-to-enforce-bidens-vaccine-mandate?ref_src=aimlessnews
These guys probably regret this - https://thecovidblog.com/2021/11/09/sohrab-lutchmedial-52-year-old-canadian-cardiologist-tells-the-non-vaxxed-i-wont-cry-at-your-funeral-dead-two-weeks-after-third-booster-mrna-injection/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bartender says shut up and get your shot, dead now - https://thecovidblog.com/2021/06/22/jason-maurer-45-year-old-ohio-bartender-tells-world-shut-up-and-get-your-vaccine-dead-five-weeks-after-second-moderna-mrna-shot/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Kennedy's new book to expose Fauci and the pharma cartel - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/the-real-anthony-fauci-robert-f-kennedy-jr-8-days/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What about climate change Bezos - https://www.infowars.com/posts/jeff-bezos-buys-78-million-oceanfront-mansion/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Don Lemon about to be exposed in court - https://newspunch.com/don-lemons-rape-victim-turns-down-three-settlement-offers-the-truth-about-this-monster-must-come-out/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1458186564014522370?ref_src=aimlessnews
Blind Joe - I will not comply - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7G3e48wBMvk
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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