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Biden Nominee Says We Need To Bankrupt Oil, Gas & Coal & Pfizer CEO Should STFU
Aimless News
Aimless News
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61 views • November 11, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Bidens nominee for Treasury is nuts - Saule Omarova - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/09/treasury-department-nominee-says-biden-administration-purposefully-wants-to-bankrupt-oil-coal-and-gas-companies/?ref_src=aimlessnews

She's lying, the end game is destroy America and bring in one world govt - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/11/watch-biden-spokeswoman-admits-they-have-no-endgame-when-it-comes-to-covid/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Youtube hiding dislikes to protect Biden - https://www.newswars.com/youtube-hides-dislikes-following-mass-downvoting-of-biden-administration-videos/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Facebook controlling elections worldwide, time to shut them down - https://www.mintpressnews.com/nicaraguans-ignore-facebook-spooks-trick-treating-election/278870/

They don't want you to know about Kyle either - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/name-shall-not-spoken-facebook-blocks-search-items-news-articles-kyle-rittenhouse/?ref_src=aimlessnews

However, they may have to offer algorythm free content - https://www.theepochtimes.com/facebook-could-be-forced-to-offer-algorithm-free-option-under-new-bipartisan-bill_4094828.html?slsuccess=1

Kyle Rittenhouse should not have been arrested - https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/11/09/nyt-say-this-rittenhouse-case-does-look-a-bit-like-self-defense-n427948?ref_src=aimlessnews

Prosecutors tried to get jounalist to change his statement - https://resistthemainstream.org/key-rittenhouse-witness-claims-he-was-asked-to-change-his-statement-by-prosecution/?ref_src=aimlessnews

NY in battle with Commiefornia for most tyranny - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-says-wants-require-children-ages-5-11-show-proof-covid-vaccine-access-businesses-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Commiefornia is triggered - https://resistthemainstream.org/see-it-california-high-school-quiz-question-about-floridians-texans-sparks-outrage-principal-vows-disciplinary-action/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Think the US will notice or ignore - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/france-joins-canada-sweden-iceland-denmark-finland-warning-heart-related-health-risks-moderna-vaccine/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Remember he said this when the hangings start - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pfizer-ceo-people-spreading-covid-misinformation-are-criminals/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Hospitals filling up with infant heart related issues - https://www.newstarget.com/2021-11-10-genocide-childrens-hospitals-flooded-infant-cardiac-patients.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

OSHA to rely on Karens to tattle on non-vaxxed - https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/osha-will-depend-on-traitors-to-humanity-to-enforce-bidens-vaccine-mandate?ref_src=aimlessnews

These guys probably regret this - https://thecovidblog.com/2021/11/09/sohrab-lutchmedial-52-year-old-canadian-cardiologist-tells-the-non-vaxxed-i-wont-cry-at-your-funeral-dead-two-weeks-after-third-booster-mrna-injection/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Bartender says shut up and get your shot, dead now - https://thecovidblog.com/2021/06/22/jason-maurer-45-year-old-ohio-bartender-tells-world-shut-up-and-get-your-vaccine-dead-five-weeks-after-second-moderna-mrna-shot/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Kennedy's new book to expose Fauci and the pharma cartel - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/the-real-anthony-fauci-robert-f-kennedy-jr-8-days/?ref_src=aimlessnews

What about climate change Bezos - https://www.infowars.com/posts/jeff-bezos-buys-78-million-oceanfront-mansion/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Don Lemon about to be exposed in court - https://newspunch.com/don-lemons-rape-victim-turns-down-three-settlement-offers-the-truth-about-this-monster-must-come-out/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1458186564014522370?ref_src=aimlessnews

Blind Joe - I will not comply - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7G3e48wBMvk

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.



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