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Prophetic Word Update Doctor develops band for accessibility "V" information in your arms
The Power Of Truth
The Power Of Truth
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155 views • June 19, 2021
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Please feel free to share if you are lead to do so! God Bless! LINKS: https://www.endtimeswatchman.org Prophecy is being fulfilled at an alarming rate. God is pouring out his spirit in these last days through prophetic dreams and visions, warning us that the time of the rapture of the bride of Jesus is coming soon. This rapture dream Jesus is Coming soon so please be prepared to meet our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the Air. Romans 10:9-10 "9 If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved."
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy