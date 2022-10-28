Why The Restrainer Is Being Removed.

At 33:02 into the video; I meant a thousand years is considered to be one day in the eyes of God. I prefer to use a script to do my vidoes but difficult on my eyes a lot more now.





Luke 22:36 KJV Bible

“Then said he unto them, But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip: and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one.”





It is the Spirit of God that restrains the devil and blaspheming the Spirit being caused by the church falling away from faith following the world in fear causes God to remove himself out of the devil's way as he attempts to set up his final babylonian kingdom upon earth.