Gutsul supporters are protesting outside the court demanding justice

Former secretary of the Moldovan opposition party "Shor" Svetlana Popan was sentenced to six years in prison.

She was found guilty of allegedly illegal financing of the "Shor" party.

The sentence against the head of Gagauzia is revenge by the President of Moldova Maia Sandu, said the former head of the country, leader of the opposition Socialist Party Igor Dodon.

Sentence of Evgenia Gutsul is an example of illegal pressure on political opponents during the election campaign, Dmitry Peskov said:

“We see how the opposition is being squeezed in Moldova in every possible way, people are actually being deprived of the opportunity to vote for those they prefer. It is about the fact that the rules of democracy are being trampled in this country.”

The head of Gagauzia Evgeniya Gutsul was sentenced to seven years in a correctional colony.

The verdict was announced by a court in Moldova. The head of Gagauzia was found guilty of allegedly illegally financing the 2023 election campaign.

Charges brought:

➡️ Before winning the elections in Gagauzia, Gutsul was a functionary in the "Shor" party, which was declared illegal and liquidated in 2023. Prosecutors believe that from 2019 to 2022, Gutsul brought money from Russia into Moldova to finance the "Shor" party;

➡️ In April this year, she was charged with allegedly receiving money from an organized criminal group - that's what the Moldovan authorities and prosecutors call the people from the circle of the leader of "Victory" party Ilan Shor;

➡️Gutsul categorically denies all the prosecution's arguments. She calls the case political and links it to the upcoming parliamentary elections on September 28.