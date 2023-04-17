Over the past two years of COVID, very conservatively estimated there are over 100 million Chinese already died because of the lockdown because of the draconian, inhumane treatment from the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p2ejzv7174a

Because over the past two years of COVID, very conservatively estimated there are over 100 million Chinese already died because of the lockdown because of the draconian, inhumane treatment that the CCP has been putting on in China. If you calculate that number and continue nonstop economic crises, mental health issues, fentanyl, and all those things, the death toll will be really scary. That's why we say Xi is going to be the mass murderer that's going to dwarf any of those dictators and killers in the 20th century.

过去两年的COVID大流行，非常保守地估计已经有超过一亿的中国人因为封城和中共在中国实行的严厉的、非人道的待遇而死亡。如果你包括这个数字和持续不断的经济危机和精神健康问题，芬太尼和所有这些事情，死亡人数将是非常可怕的。这就是为什么我们说习近平将成为这场大屠杀的元凶，这将使20世纪的那些独裁者和屠夫们相形见绌





