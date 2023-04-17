Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Over the past two years of COVID, very conservatively estimated there are over 100 million Chinese already died because of the lockdown because of the draconian, inhumane treatment from the CCP
7 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2ejzv7174a

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mos #patriotswithgrit #释放郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #takedowntheccp

Because over the past two years of COVID, very conservatively estimated there are over 100 million Chinese already died because of the lockdown because of the draconian, inhumane treatment that the CCP has been putting on in China. If you calculate that number and continue nonstop economic crises, mental health issues, fentanyl, and all those things, the death toll will be really scary. That's why we say Xi is going to be the mass murderer that's going to dwarf any of those dictators and killers in the 20th century.

过去两年的COVID大流行，非常保守地估计已经有超过一亿的中国人因为封城和中共在中国实行的严厉的、非人道的待遇而死亡。如果你包括这个数字和持续不断的经济危机和精神健康问题，芬太尼和所有这些事情，死亡人数将是非常可怕的。这就是为什么我们说习近平将成为这场大屠杀的元凶，这将使20世纪的那些独裁者和屠夫们相形见绌



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket