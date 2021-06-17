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EXCLUSIVE: Fox Reporter Told to Hide Life Saving Covid-19 Treatments
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131 views • June 17, 2021
Alex Jones talks to Fox 26 reporter Ivory Hecker who was suspended following her on-air announcement Monday that she intended to blow the whistle on the Fox network for “muzzling” her on a bombshell story she’s now sharing with Project Veritas. Support her here: https://givesendgo.com/supportivory
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