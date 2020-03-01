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The Great Awakening
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40 views • March 01, 2020
The Great Awakening: firestorms, earthquakes, DEW, Directed Energy Weapons. Destruction of earth's environments, biodiversity, and fauna fleeing from these disasters has awakened an even wider swath of humanity.
Keywords
chemtrailsclimate changegeoengineeringglobal warmingblack opsdeep stateweather warfarestratospheric aerosol injectionevidencedirected energy weaponscrimes against humanitydewcovert operationscontrailsfull spectrum dominanceaircraftflight trackeratmospheric aerosol injectionnanoparticleswildfirebiodiversityfaunaunnatural disasters
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