From Strength To Gray Hair - Proverbs 20:29

Proverbs 20:29 (NIV).
29) The glory of young men is their strength,
gray hair the splendor of the old.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Young men walk in their strength.
Old men walk in their dignity.
Both can be either deceptive or true or somewhere in the middle.
