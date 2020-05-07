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Imagine | Nobuyuki Mizuoka Solo Piano Live Performance
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13 views • May 07, 2020
A wonderfully unique and varied solo piano arrangement of John Lennon’s “Imagine” performed live in Yokohama, Japan. It is simply beautiful. ❤️
Photography of scenes and Nobuyuki Mizuoka piano performances by A. Kurita. The four generic group portraits and the John Lennon* image were sourced at Wikimedia Commons.
*John Lennon rehearses “Give Peace A Chance” by Roy Kerwood (1969).
Credits music: “道の途中で (In the Middle of the Road)” by Nobuyuki Mizuoka
“Imagine” -- Words and music by John Lennon
Imagine there's no heaven
It's easy, if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky
Imagine all the people
Living for today...
Imagine there's no countries
It isn't hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too
Imagine all the people
Living life in peace...
You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will be as one.
Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world...
You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one...
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will live as one.
Photography of scenes and Nobuyuki Mizuoka piano performances by A. Kurita. The four generic group portraits and the John Lennon* image were sourced at Wikimedia Commons.
*John Lennon rehearses “Give Peace A Chance” by Roy Kerwood (1969).
Credits music: “道の途中で (In the Middle of the Road)” by Nobuyuki Mizuoka
“Imagine” -- Words and music by John Lennon
Imagine there's no heaven
It's easy, if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky
Imagine all the people
Living for today...
Imagine there's no countries
It isn't hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too
Imagine all the people
Living life in peace...
You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will be as one.
Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world...
You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one...
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will live as one.
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