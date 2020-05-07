Imagine | Nobuyuki Mizuoka Solo Piano Live Performance

A wonderfully unique and varied solo piano arrangement of John Lennon’s “Imagine” performed live in Yokohama, Japan. It is simply beautiful. ❤️



Photography of scenes and Nobuyuki Mizuoka piano performances by A. Kurita. The four generic group portraits and the John Lennon* image were sourced at Wikimedia Commons.



*John Lennon rehearses “Give Peace A Chance” by Roy Kerwood (1969).



Credits music: “道の途中で (In the Middle of the Road)” by Nobuyuki Mizuoka



“Imagine” -- Words and music by John Lennon



Imagine there's no heaven

It's easy, if you try

No hell below us

Above us only sky

Imagine all the people

Living for today...



Imagine there's no countries

It isn't hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion, too

Imagine all the people

Living life in peace...



You may say I'm a dreamer

But I'm not the only one

I hope someday you'll join us

And the world will be as one.



Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger

A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people

Sharing all the world...



You may say I'm a dreamer

But I'm not the only one...

I hope someday you'll join us

And the world will live as one.