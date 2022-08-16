ADHD - Natural Treatment Options, Diet & Lifestyle

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0:00 Introduction
0:11 Diet
2:37 Neurofeedback
4:10 Cognitive behavioural therapy
5:43 Physical activity
6:14 Yoga
6:30 Fatty Acids
9:50 Phosphatidylserine
11:31 Acetyl-L-carnitine
12:35 Vitamin B6 and magnesium
14:06 Zinc and iron
15:30 Ginkgo biloba and ginseng
16:23 Pycnogenol
17:14 Multi nutrient formula