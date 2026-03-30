Global Supply Chain and AI in Warfare, an interview with Seth Holehouse

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The battlefield isn’t just physical anymore—it’s digital, automated, and deeply interconnected. As AI accelerates warfare decisions, global supply chains are becoming fragile targets. One disruption can ripple across industries overnight. If this continues, the economic fallout won’t be gradual—it will be sudden, widespread, and potentially catastrophic.
#SupplyChain #AIWarfare #GlobalCrisis #TechWar #FutureOfWar #EconomicImpact
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