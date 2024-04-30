And We Know 4.29.2024 Worldwide submission, They will not win, Correspondent dinner mess, B2 Barr back, Pray!

LT of And We Know





April 29, 2024





Well, the criminals are more exposed than ever before. We are watching thousands turn away from the uniparty and waking up to the destruction that was set for all of us. States are fighting back, immoral activity is starting to be punished, Bill Barr is back for Trump… a masterful move and so much more on comms. We will look at this and Nebraska controlled weather and why it is happening and more.





Try Turkesterone with Tongkat Ali (Feminization Killer): (Buy Two Get One Free 48HR Promo) https://blackforestsupplements.com/LT

————————————————

Contagion Kit Order today at www.twc.health/LT code LT saves you 10% at checkout

————————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

I went on X last night to check the pulse of the left & normies…..& WOW. 👀 The tide is turning red in a very real way! https://t.me/nyflipbucket/13475





New betting markets show that Republicans with a 71% likelihood of controlling the Senate. This doesn't even factor in Larry Hogan in Maryland, Bernie Moreno in Ohio, or Kari Lake in Arizona https://t.me/CharlieKirk/14641





Listen to what Trump told Greg Kelly yesterday. He says the people attempting to arrest him for the rest of his life need to be very careful because what they are doing comes back to bite. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19411





I spent a painful 10 minutes listening to Biden at the White House Correspondents Dinner https://t.me/PepeMatter/19413





Bill Barr responds to Donald Trump mocking him after he said he would vote for him in 2024. And it's something.

https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/status/1784038449453928938





Clarence Thomas… would rather die than withdraw

https://x.com/TinaZimmermann4/status/1784572617292230708





Worldwide submission https://x.com/17ThankQ/status/1784738210637074684





Comedian

@themattfriend

just accidentally exposed how miserable and terrified our journalist class is at the White House Correspondents Dinner while they simultaneously applaud themselves for having a "sense of humor" https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1784405721427083316





NEBRASKA Tornado! (FIXED Video below) Not 24 hours after the atmosphere was lit up with concerning energy pulses, we are now seeing some more serious weather.

https://twitter.com/In2ThinAir/status/1783971680978718940





Oklahoma just told Joe Biden to take his rewrite of Title IX and shove it.

https://x.com/Bubblebathgirl/status/1784352910463115682





Myocarditis in Children

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1783824715288572314

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com

Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae

Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow

➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4s9pfz-4.29.24-worldwide-submission-they-will-not-win-correspondent-dinner-mess-b2.html