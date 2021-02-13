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Proof D.C. Fake "Trump Supporter Riot" Was STAGED by the D.C. Police!
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380 views • February 13, 2021
After watching this, you will see no other explanation is possible.
We have shown in other videos (proven) that ANTIFA were sent to DC to pose as (fake) Trump supporters. Evidently, real Trump supporters were not even allowed into the Capitol building - or uncontrolled reporters.
One can see that many of the ANTIFA / BLM are still wearing their usual "street thug" attire as well - which is meant to make violent criminals harder to identify from one another.
Nevertheless, it was witnessed (see accompanying JPEG image) that rioters were covertly flashing ID's to police as they filed into the building past them.
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We have shown in other videos (proven) that ANTIFA were sent to DC to pose as (fake) Trump supporters. Evidently, real Trump supporters were not even allowed into the Capitol building - or uncontrolled reporters.
One can see that many of the ANTIFA / BLM are still wearing their usual "street thug" attire as well - which is meant to make violent criminals harder to identify from one another.
Nevertheless, it was witnessed (see accompanying JPEG image) that rioters were covertly flashing ID's to police as they filed into the building past them.
======================
voting fraud, 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, video, documentation, felony, polling, ballots, fake ballots, watermark, Steve Pieczenik, DHS, CIA, Federal, White House, presidential race, electronic voting, software, Diebold, rigged, ballot stuffing, tampering, black box voting, evidence, prosecution, election results, winner, media, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, complicity, registrar of voters, democracy, republic, Ruby Freeman, Wandrea Moss, fraudulent results, USPS, backdating, Project Veritas, proof, QR codes, ballot tracing, secrecy, hidden ballots, custody, chain of custody, verification, steal, stolen election, Giuliani, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, ballots printed in China, phone call, fake ballots from China, Texas Case, Supreme Court, Antif infiltration, Antifa false flag
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