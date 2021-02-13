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Proof D.C. Fake "Trump Supporter Riot" Was STAGED by the D.C. Police!
Truth Planet Z
Truth Planet Z
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380 views • February 13, 2021
After watching this, you will see no other explanation is possible.

We have shown in other videos (proven) that ANTIFA were sent to DC to pose as (fake) Trump supporters. Evidently, real Trump supporters were not even allowed into the Capitol building - or uncontrolled reporters.

One can see that many of the ANTIFA / BLM are still wearing their usual "street thug" attire as well - which is meant to make violent criminals harder to identify from one another.

Nevertheless, it was witnessed (see accompanying JPEG image) that rioters were covertly flashing ID's to police as they filed into the building past them.

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