"I don't need international law." - Trump."

Trump will hold a meeting with top managers of 17 US oil companies today to discuss the situation around Venezuela

They will discuss entering Venezuela, as well as the risks associated with oil production in the US (the US oil and gas industry fears a collapse in oil prices, and also expresses dissatisfaction with the fact that they will have to invest money in Venezuela, rather than in the US)

Mike Pompeo@mikepompeo

The Iranian regime is in trouble. Bringing in mercenaries is its last best hope.

Riots in dozens of cities and the Basij under siege — Mashed, Tehran, Zahedan. Next stop: Baluchistan.

47 years of this regime; POTUS 47. Coincidence?

Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also to every Mossad agent walking beside them...

2:01 PM · Jan 2, 2026

Ukraine has handed over the largest lithium deposit in the country to investors linked to Trump, writes The New York Times

Among the winners of the tender is billionaire Ronald S. Lauder, a longtime friend of Trump. As the NYT notes, it was he who previously "gave Trump the idea of buying resource-rich Greenland".

The publication emphasizes that the decision was made against the backdrop of a change in the nature of relations between Kiev and Washington:

"Since Trump's return to power, the US-Ukraine alliance has taken on an openly commercial character."

The article also notes that Kiev "is seeking to strengthen its position in relations with Trump, betting on his deal-oriented approach", offering American investors access to strategic resources.

We are talking about the Dobra lithium deposit, one of the largest in the country. Under the terms of the agreement, half of Ukraine's income from the project will be directed to a joint US-Ukrainian investment fund, created as part of a previous deal on mineral resources.

The NYT separately points out that real extraction and profit are a matter of the distant future:

"It usually takes about 15 years from the discovery of a deposit to the start of extraction."