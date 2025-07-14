BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John F. MacArthur Hospitalized with Pneumonia | Grace Community Church Shares Update
18 views • 1 day ago

John F. MacArthur Hospitalized with Pneumonia | Grace Community Church Shares Update

John F. MacArthur, the influential pastor of Grace Community Church, has been hospitalized with pneumonia and may soon be in the presence of the Lord. At 86, MacArthur has faced multiple health challenges over recent years but remains a beloved spiritual leader. His family and congregation ask for prayers during this difficult time. Watch for updates on his health and legacy. Subscribe to stay informed and join in prayer.

#JohnMacArthur #GraceCommunityChurch #PrayerRequest #ChristianLeader #BibleTeacher #PastorHealth #FaithCommunity #JohnMacArthurUpdate #PrayerForMacArthur #SpiritualLeader

john macarthurprayer requestbible teachergrace community churchchristian communityspiritual leaderchristian leaderjohn macarthur pneumoniajohn macarthur hospitalizedjohn macarthur health updateevangelical pastorjohn macarthur ministrypastor health newschurch updateprayer for macarthur
