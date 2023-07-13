wooznews Everything Wrong With The Staged Capitol Riots In 889 Angles Jan6th insurrection
Wooz News @wooznewsofficialhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQ0BFy5x-ZE
https://rumble.com/v2zgxa4-everything-wrong-with-the-capitol-riots-in-889.html
https://odysee.com/@wooznews:a/everything-wrong-with-the-capitol-2:3
https://t.me/wooznewsgroup
Dedicated to the memories of David, Komel, and Rani Crowley. May their murderers fall at the feet of swift justice.
The simulated riots in DC was a powder-keg long in the making. The evidence for preplanning and setting up a situation for disaster is overwhelming. In Act 1 we applied the Homeland Security and Evaluation Program and how a little stage direction and fake blood were instrumental in the shooting of Ashli Babbitt.
Here in Act 2, our two and a half year investigation starts at the beginning of the Jan. 6 event; in chronological order, and through the lens of 889 angles.
Strap yourselves in- it's going to be a bumpy ride... down the Babbitt hole.
