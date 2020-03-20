© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Graham slams Politico's EB-5 visa report as false: Coronavirus bill is clean
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • March 20, 2020
We're going to starve the virus, we're going to bomb it and we're going to kill it, says South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Graham also weighs in on Politico report claiming he is injecting EB-5 visa program into the coronavirus bill. #FoxNews #Hannity
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.