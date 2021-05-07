Tucker: How many Americans have died after taking COVID vaccines?

Fox News - 6 May 2021



Between late December of 2020, and last month, a total of 3,362 people apparently died after getting the COVID vaccines in the United States. Three thousand, three hundred and sixty-two — that's an average of 30 people every day. So, what does that add up to? By the way, that reporting period ended on April 23. We don't have numbers past that, we're not quite up to date. But we can assume that another 360 people have died in the 12 days since. That is a total of 3,722 deaths. Almost four thousand people died after getting the COVID vaccines. The actual number is almost certainly much higher than that — perhaps vastly higher.



The data we just cited come from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System — VAERS — which is managed by the CDC and the FDA. VAERS has received a lot of criticism over the years, some of it founded. Some critics have argued for a long time that VAERS undercounts vaccine injuries. A report submitted to the Department of Health and Human Services in 2010 concluded that "fewer than one percent of vaccine adverse events are reported" by the VAERS system. Fewer than one percent. So what is the real number of people who apparently have been killed or injured by the vaccine? Well, we don't know that number. Nobody does, and we're not going to speculate about it. But it's clear that what is happening now, for whatever reason, is not even close to normal. It's not even close to what we've seen in previous years with previous vaccines.