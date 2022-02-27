Grand Jury Day 6 - Eugenics & Closing Arguments And Outlook

Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion

Grand Jury Day 6 - Eugenics & Outlook

Introduction



00:01:30 - Summary of Day 5 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal

00:06:52 - "Biodiversity" : The Genetic Takeover Of All Living Things - Patrick M. Wood (Economist & Author, USA)

00:42:45 - Q&A

01:11:37 - How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable - Matthew Ehret (Journalist, Author, Historian)

01:43:55 - Q&A

01:55:25 - How Israel is becoming the Canary In The Coal Mine - Ilana Rachel Daniel (Health & Safety Researcher and Writer, Israel)

02:18:15 - Q&A

02:28:10 - Personal Testimonies Within Israel - Avital Livny (Initiator of the Testimony Project, Israel)

02:54:52 - Q&A

03:12:55 - How Eugenics Appeals to the Elites, and Ultimately Leads to Genocide - Vera Sharav (Founder and President of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP) )

03:43:05 - Q&A

04:09:27 - Outlook

04:11:50 - Conclusion



A group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against "leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices" who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.



Through showing a complete picture of what we are facing, including the geopolitical and historical backdrop - the proceeding is meant to create awareness about