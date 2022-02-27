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Grand Jury Day 6 - Eugenics & Closing Arguments And Outlook
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1000 views • February 27, 2022
Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion
Grand Jury Day 6 - Eugenics & Outlook
Introduction
00:01:30 - Summary of Day 5 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:06:52 - "Biodiversity" : The Genetic Takeover Of All Living Things - Patrick M. Wood (Economist & Author, USA)
00:42:45 - Q&A
01:11:37 - How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable - Matthew Ehret (Journalist, Author, Historian)
01:43:55 - Q&A
01:55:25 - How Israel is becoming the Canary In The Coal Mine - Ilana Rachel Daniel (Health & Safety Researcher and Writer, Israel)
02:18:15 - Q&A
02:28:10 - Personal Testimonies Within Israel - Avital Livny (Initiator of the Testimony Project, Israel)
02:54:52 - Q&A
03:12:55 - How Eugenics Appeals to the Elites, and Ultimately Leads to Genocide - Vera Sharav (Founder and President of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP) )
03:43:05 - Q&A
04:09:27 - Outlook
04:11:50 - Conclusion
A group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against "leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices" who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.
Through showing a complete picture of what we are facing, including the geopolitical and historical backdrop - the proceeding is meant to create awareness about
Grand Jury Day 6 - Eugenics & Outlook
Introduction
00:01:30 - Summary of Day 5 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:06:52 - "Biodiversity" : The Genetic Takeover Of All Living Things - Patrick M. Wood (Economist & Author, USA)
00:42:45 - Q&A
01:11:37 - How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable - Matthew Ehret (Journalist, Author, Historian)
01:43:55 - Q&A
01:55:25 - How Israel is becoming the Canary In The Coal Mine - Ilana Rachel Daniel (Health & Safety Researcher and Writer, Israel)
02:18:15 - Q&A
02:28:10 - Personal Testimonies Within Israel - Avital Livny (Initiator of the Testimony Project, Israel)
02:54:52 - Q&A
03:12:55 - How Eugenics Appeals to the Elites, and Ultimately Leads to Genocide - Vera Sharav (Founder and President of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP) )
03:43:05 - Q&A
04:09:27 - Outlook
04:11:50 - Conclusion
A group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against "leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices" who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.
Through showing a complete picture of what we are facing, including the geopolitical and historical backdrop - the proceeding is meant to create awareness about
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