On FIRE! 🔥 🔥 🔥 Tucker Carlson Doesnt Hold Back on Mandates at AmerFest Conference

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
in Phoenix, AZ
Tucker Carlson took the stage, where he told the audience that he is “truly horrified” by vaccine mandates.
“Obviously, it’s class war against the weakest people,” Carlson said. “In the end, only Salvadorian bus boys will have masks on, because the peasants can’t look at their leaders. That’s what it’s actually about. And the vax stuff is about punishing people who have no one to protect them.”
Carlson also touched upon the importance of creating a family, stating, “the single most important task is to raise up people to replace you. That’s why you have children, so your family continues after you die. That’s the whole point. That’s the point of the natural world.”
“Our most basic desire is to leave something behind — to live forever in a better place in the afterlife, but to have our family continue, hopefully forever, in this life. Our children, our grandchildren, our people, our blood, continuing,” he said.