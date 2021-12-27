On FIRE! 🔥 🔥 🔥 Tucker Carlson Doesnt Hold Back on Mandates at AmerFest Conference

Tucker Carlson Speaks at Turning Point USA's first annual America Fest Conference

in Phoenix, AZ



Tucker Carlson took the stage, where he told the audience that he is “truly horrified” by vaccine mandates.



“Obviously, it’s class war against the weakest people,” Carlson said. “In the end, only Salvadorian bus boys will have masks on, because the peasants can’t look at their leaders. That’s what it’s actually about. And the vax stuff is about punishing people who have no one to protect them.”



Carlson also touched upon the importance of creating a family, stating, “the single most important task is to raise up people to replace you. That’s why you have children, so your family continues after you die. That’s the whole point. That’s the point of the natural world.”



“Our most basic desire is to leave something behind — to live forever in a better place in the afterlife, but to have our family continue, hopefully forever, in this life. Our children, our grandchildren, our people, our blood, continuing,” he said.