The reality of the Holy Spirit

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The Spirit of God is the Spirit of Truth, who understands all that belongs to God. The inspiration and teachings of those who have learned through human intellect and knowledge alone are not the fullness of God's truth—the truth through which God's power works to put to death humanity's sinful nature and evil habits that otherwise lead people to repeat the same sins. The Holy Spirit of God sets people free from sin.
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