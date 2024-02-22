#Trump after dodging the question 3x

“Have you ever asked God for forgiveness?



No Christian would answer this way nor avoid the question multiple times.

And btw, the man he’s praising in the video Norman Vincent Peale is a 33rd degree Freemason.

Just saying.

And why, as a Christian, does Donald have the following in his office?

Kabbalah👁



Stop dodging hard questions and contorting Christianity to fit your hopium addictions.

