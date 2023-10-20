China's Rainmaking Subwoofer

ClimateViewer News: https://climateviewer.com/ ClimateViewer Maps: https://climateviewer.org/

@climateviewer on YouTube





❤ DONATE

https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climateviewer





📺 LIVESTREAM DONATION

https://streamlabs.com/UCxi8wqtADZckzLvWqkW5Kvg/tip





🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Could we SHAKE rain out of the sky? Aiming powerful low-frequency sound waves at clouds could help to increase rainfall and alleviate droughts, scientists say

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9227467/Aiming-powerful-low-frequency-sound-waves-clouds-help-increase-rainfall.html





Wei, J., Qiu, J., Li, T. et al. Cloud and precipitation interference by strong low-frequency sound wave. Sci. China Technol. Sci. 64, 261–272 (2021).

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11431-019-1564-9





Field experiments using low-frequency and high-power acoustic wave to interfere precipitation for regulating atmospheric water resources

https://agu.confex.com/agu/fm20/meetingapp.cgi/Paper/773788





China’s Mind-Blowing Weather Modification, Geoengineering, & ELF Transmitter Projects!

https://climateviewer.com/2019/01/06/china-mind-blowing-weather-modification-geoengineering-elf-transmitter-projects/





MAP: Chinese Cloud Seeding Generators in Tibet

https://climateviewer.org/history-and-science/geoengineering-and-weather-modification/maps/chinese-cloud-seeding-over-tibet/





👕 MERCH

https://climateviewer.creator-spring.com/?utm_medium=product_shelf&utm_source=youtube&utm_content=YT-APM2gMAAbnocKaIe0rUZGGuzo3Of1POVEPxHudTXyHwyziNJgcwiAXTejOrcHNQoj2O9JhIGSqORlPuLd5lhlmRHfUdnc2XSs4HIF90B2VYPvkTpgWAJOBEph_fVyT82FDTed2IEBD6SdPVWm6Kp2O-Dc0yDr6TcPZu_vAP2f89Dtmc1b3tIrMfk





💻 SUPPORT US

ExpressVPN

https://www.expressvpn.com/go/vpn-software?irclickid=1WW0kX0KWxyPRvZ2gLRMASnnUkFTuHxMxR3e2E0&shareid=&irgwc=1





Yah Struck - Human Trafficking Book Series

https://yahstruck.com/





Semper Fry Awesome Hot Sauce - use code "PLANEFARTS"

https://www.semperfryllc.com/store/c1/Awesome-Hot-Sauce





Why Does the Moon Shine So Bright? (Children's book)

http://artisticpublication.com/





🎤 RECENT PODCAST INTERVIEWS

February 13, 2023

"The Quickening: UFOs, Earthquakes, and Ohio" ft Jim Lee 2/13/23

https://rumble.com/v29e93s-the-quickening-ufos-earthquakes-and-ohio-ft-jim-lee-21323.html





November 30, 2022

The Missing Link (Jesse Hal) Interview 357 with Jim Lee

https://rumble.com/v1y62aq-interview-357-with-jim-lee.html

https://www.facebook.com/tmissinglink/videos/1092662844731067





October 16, 2022

Real News Australia - General Knowledge Podcast

https://realnewsaustralia.com/2022/10/16/gkp-s4-e24-season-finale-with-jim-lee/

https://www.podbean.com/media/share/pb-8ft6e-12ebf7c





September 21, 2022

Shaun Attwood Unleashed Podcast - Climate Engineering: Jim Lee with Andrew Gold

https://odysee.com/@ShaunAttwood:a/climate-engineering-jim-lee:7





Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos



