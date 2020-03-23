BREAKING: Incoming Troops & MARTIAL LAW As ALL of NY ORDERED on LOCKDOWN With Strict QUARANTINE!!!

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The state of New York will soon be on strict lockdown with orders for all non essential businesses too close and for everyone to remain inside on quarantine.
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Source:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...