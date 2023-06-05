This is why the Global Elites Hate RFK Jr. Watch him Expose the Biolabs/Fauchi.

In this brief clip, RFK goes into detail on how Fauci off-shored US bioweapon production to Ukraine and Wuhan in 2014.
RFK has been vocal about Wuhan, but this is the first time I’ve heard him mention bioweapon production in Ukraine 👀
https://t.me/bioclandestine/1546
