Dispelling Propaganda About American Energy
The New American
Published 15 hours ago

Jason Isaac, founder and CEO of the American Energy Institute, works to dispel propaganda about reliable and affordable natural energy. In this interview from CPAC with The New American’s senior editor Paul Dragu, Isaac discusses the increasing number of Americans who’ve had their electricity disconnected because of rising energy costs, the truth about the bounty of reliable energy below our feet, and what his organization is doing to teach the next generation of Americans the facts about oil, gas, coal, and nuclear power.

propagandaenergycpacjbscpac24

