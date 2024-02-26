Dispelling Propaganda About American Energy

Jason Isaac, founder and CEO of the American Energy Institute, works to dispel propaganda about reliable and affordable natural energy. In this interview from CPAC with The New American’s senior editor Paul Dragu, Isaac discusses the increasing number of Americans who’ve had their electricity disconnected because of rising energy costs, the truth about the bounty of reliable energy below our feet, and what his organization is doing to teach the next generation of Americans the facts about oil, gas, coal, and nuclear power.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.