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AMERICA: FREEDOM TO FASCISM - 2006 Documentary Film by Aaron Russo
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Determined to find the law that requries American citizens to pay income tax, producer Aaron Russo (Bette Midler's The Rose, Trading Places) set out on a journey to find the evidence. Neither left nor right-wing, this startling examination of government exposes the systematic erosion of civil liberties in America since 1913 when the Federal Reserve system was fraudulently created. Through interviews with two U.S. Congressmen, former IRS Commissioner and former IRS and FBI agents, tax attorneys and authors, Russo connects the dots between money creation, federal income tax, and the national identity card, which becomes law in May 2008 and will use Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology.


BIOGRAPHY:

Born: February 14, 1943 - Brooklyn, New York
Died: August 24, 2007 - Los Angeles, California

Aaron Russo was an American entertainment businessman, film producer and director, and political activist. He was best known for producing movies including Trading Places, Wise Guys, and The Rose. Later in life, he created various libertarian-leaning political documentaries including Mad as Hell and America: Freedom to Fascism.

After a six-year period with cancer, Russo died on August 24, 2007.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aaron_Russo
Keywords
alex jonesamericaglobalistselitenwonew world orderrfidaaron russofascismone world governmentrockefellar
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