Quo Vadis





Feb 21, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for February 20, 2024





Our Lady's message to Pedro Regis follows here:





Dear children, the way to Heaven passes through the cross.





Do not be discouraged.





My Jesus loves you and will always be with you.





Difficult times will come for the righteous.





Humanity will drink the bitter chalice of suffering, but do not lose your hope!





Past all the tribulation, ye will see the Mighty Hand of God act in favour of men and women of faith.





Be defenders of the truth.





Fear not!





The things of the world passes away, but the Grace of God in you will be eternal.





Seek strength in the Eucharist and in the Words of My Jesus.





Ye will be called to the table where the bread is only bread.





Stay with the truth of always.





Your true food contains Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity.





Defend this truth everywhere and you will be rewarded with the Heaven.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on September 14, 2023.





That message follows here:





Dear children, humanity will drink the bitter chalice of suffering, but do not retreat​.





There is no victory without the cross.





Have courage.





My Jesus walks with you.





Give Him your very existence and you will be able to face all the obstacles that will come.





The victory of the just will come, but first you will have to carry a heavy cross.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith burning.





When all seems lost, the Lord will act in favor of the just.





Find strength in prayer and in the Eucharist.





I am your Mother and I love you.





When you feel weak, call upon Jesus.





In him is your strength.





Onward along the path I have pointed out to you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Remain in peace.





