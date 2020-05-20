Trump's Taking Hydroxychloroquine. Good Idea? Bad Idea? With Guest Robin Armstrong, M.D.

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The media elites and their cheering section in the medical community are apoplectic over President Trump's announcement that he is taking a common anti-malaria drug as a protection against Covid-19. While many doctors have experienced successes in trials with the drug, including guest Dr. Armstrong, President Trump is being raked over the coals for his decision. Are politics taking precedent over "the science" when it comes to this (and other aspects of the "pandemic")? Dr. Armstrong was recently featured on the Laura Ingraham Show on Fox discussing the positive results of his testing hydroxychloroquine in a Texas senior care facility.
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