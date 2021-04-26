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Breyers Carb Smart Ice Cream Review - Vanilla!
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92 views • April 26, 2021
Vanilla Carb Smart -- when it comes to texture, taste, and carbs, Breyers seems to get things right, although there are a couple of caveats...
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