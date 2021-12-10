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Top Scientists Confirm 5G Pushes Oxygen Out of Blood & Creates Covid-Like Symptoms in New Major Study
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387 views • December 10, 2021
A scientific study published at NIH.gov provides evidence that 5G played a dramatic part in the spurious COVID pandemic. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/scientific-study-concludes-that-5g-exacerbated-covid/
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