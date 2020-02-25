© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Forensic Nurse Corona bioweapon update
Follow
9
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
446 views • February 25, 2020
Corona bioweapon update. Urgent warning to the state of Texas. Greffex Laboratory to manufacture bio weapon corona virus vaccine. This laboratory is currently manufacturing ZIKA, Ebola, MERS,Avian flu H5N1 and many rare birth defects have been recorded since 2012 in Texas. Babies with small heads microcephaly, cleft palate and neural tube defects. https://youtu.be/sQnVA_pxonM
I help you find what is at the root of your DIS-EASE. The disciplan is for reversing disease naturally at home.
Available for practitioner training and medical case review for vaccine injury and medical misdaignosis.
This is my full time job and ministry so Please consider donating to my mission of exposing medical crime, one misdiagnosis at a time and helping people reverse disease naturally at home. Thank you and God may God bless you. TheForensicnurse.org
paypal.me/rachelceller
I help you find what is at the root of your DIS-EASE. The disciplan is for reversing disease naturally at home.
Available for practitioner training and medical case review for vaccine injury and medical misdaignosis.
This is my full time job and ministry so Please consider donating to my mission of exposing medical crime, one misdiagnosis at a time and helping people reverse disease naturally at home. Thank you and God may God bless you. TheForensicnurse.org
paypal.me/rachelceller
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.